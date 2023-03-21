Saweetie Talks About Why Debut Album Has Not Dropped Yet

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Artist says she was a fan of new women coming up in the rap game.

Believe it or not … Saweetie has never dropped a full album.

Fans were expecting her debut studio album in 2021, but delays have kept the project on ice.

The “Icy Girl” did an interview with E! News to share what’s up with the delays.

“I’ve been through a lot of interesting experiences,” Saweetie said. “So, I wanna put that all into my album in the most artistic and organic way.”

“I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” she explained. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that and I take my art really serious.”

Is it possible that Saweetie has missed her wave? The West Coast dream entered into the game with Megan thee Stallion and the City Girls. Currently, the ladies that are blazing the charts are Glo-Rilla, Lola Brookes, and another arctic angel, Ice Spice.

“I like Lola Brooke, I like Ice Spice,” the singer shared. “And I’ve been watching Baddies West, I like Stunna Girl, too.”

Is it too late for Saweetie to come through with a project?