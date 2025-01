Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Scar Lip is catching heat online after dropping a remix to the controversial viral hit “Peggy,” by rising British drill artist Ceechynaa.

The Brooklyn native has kept her fans fed with a steady stream of freestyles in recent months. On Sunday (January 20), Scar Lip dropped her latest offering, a gritty remix of Ceechynaa’s####.

Like her Brit counterpart, Scar asserts female dominance, although rather than “p######,” she raps about “Robbing that man at the back of the bus,” and questions, “How you a gangsta when you just be dancing on TikTok?”

While the track lacks the sexually explicit imagery of Ceechynaa’s song, Scar Lip’s addition of a backing dancer donning blood-stained underwear ruffled feathers on social media.

Although the song garnered praise from the likes of Swizz Beatz and Grafh, many netizens were up in arms.

“You’re so talented,” one fan wrote on X (Twitter). “Why you be doing this.. the girl having a stain on her white pants .. I don’t understand?”

Another asked, “I just wanna know is the blood authentic or did yall apply stage blood? Like how dedicated to this weird s### are you fr?”

A third stated, “Just rap bruh leave the antics out smh.”

Released last December, Ceechynaa’s bold track earned the 20-year-old her first U.K. chart entry and viral attention with explicit lyrics like, “I’m peggin’ that man at the back of the bus / Feelin’ like Three 6 Mafia, I’m gonna fill up his nose with dust.”

Critics praised the song for challenging rap’s gender norms and pushing boundaries.

Other notable viral lines include “Chyna, please have mercy, I ain’t gettin’ paid ’til the end of the week’ / I don’t give a f###, shut the f### up / Get on your knees and grease my feet (P####).”