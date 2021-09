Rapper Scarface is in the hospital recovering, and for good reason. The Geto Boy founding member finally received something he desperately needed – a new kidney!

The Hip-Hop world is celebrating as rap legend Scarface is receiving a new kidney.

The transplant will save his life and ensure that one of the most prolific voices in rap music will be around for years to come.

The news was released on social media by T.I., who shares a close bond with the Geto Boys member. The Atlanta native, who would most certainly yield his title “King of the South” to Face captioned, “My mentor @brothermob 👑 Got a new kidney… From his son no less… #GodIsGood #KingOfThaSouth”

Face, whose real name is Brad Terrence Jordan, has had it rough for the last few years.

He had health challenges before, but they were exacerbated by the horrific impact left from him contracting COVID-19. The coronavirus tore down his kidneys and by the end of 2020, he revealed that he needed a kidney transplant.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back,” he said.

He also took to Twitter to solicit support from friends, fans, loved ones, and virtual strangers.

I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type — SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) October 7, 2020

This has not been his only health challenge. He was diagnosed as a manic depressive at the age of 12 and has taken the steps to make sure that he is on the right path.

He told the Black Doctor in 2020, “Some days are better than others,” he said. “Even right now, yeah. But I know I want to live. And now when I look back upon that dark time, now that I’m alive, I thank God for forgiving me for trying to take something as precious as my life. He’s merciful.”

He was overweight which almost killed him.

“I was at stroke level,” Scarface admitted. “I had it all: congestive heart failure, malignant high blood pressure, kidney damage, enlarged heart, sleep apnea, borderline diabetic, etc. My life was threatened. So if someone in the street threatens my life, he better make good on it. Because I have to kill him or he’s going to kill me. So I had to kill bad health.”