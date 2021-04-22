ScHoolboy Q Making His Acting Debut in “Freak Brothers” TV Adaptation

The TDE rapper is preparing for his small-screen debut based on himself, based on a 1960’s stoner cartoon.

Rapper ScHoolboy Q is making his acting debut in the TV adaptation of cult comic book “The Freak Brothers.”

The Hip-Hop star will voice a character based on himself in the animated show, inspired by artist Gilbert Shelton’s 1960s stoner series “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers,” which already boasts cast members like Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, and Pete Davidson.

And ScHoolboy admits he took the premise of the series to heart while in the recording booth: “I love that I get to play myself,” he told Variety. “I don’t just mean playing ‘Q’ either, but the real me. I was high on ‘shrooms when I recorded my scenes.”

He added, “I wanted to do something outside of rap, creatively, and this was a great fit. It’s hilarious and it just ‘feels stoner’ like I am. The show is really about what it says it’s about.

“Working on my episode was laid back and fun, while still challenging creatively and pushing boundaries.”

Also joining the project is Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith, the founder of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) – home to ScHoolboy and artists like Kendrick Lamar and SZA. He will serve as an executive producer on “The Freak Brothers,” and also produce the show’s theme tune, created by artist Ray Vaughn.