Scott Storch, Eve & The Black Eyed Peas Feature Their Digital Art On Cryptograph Auction Platform

(AllHipHop News)
A number of Hip-Hop artists and music industry power players are have teamed with a new cryptograph platform to auction off custom digital collectibles.
Scott Storch, Eve, and Apl.De.Ap of The Black Eyed Peas, All American Rejects, and Tom Morello have partnered with digital collectible auction site Cryptograph to auction off digital collectibles to benefit charitable causes such as Global Wildlife Conservation.
The blockchain-based auction site, which is powered by Ethereum, features one-of-a-kind music collectibles by several top artists.
Cryptograph launched in July of 2020 and is bringing innovations to the music industry, with the introduction of the digital collectibles known as NFT’s (Non-Fungible Tokens).
“Cryptograph’s blockchain technology will have huge disruptive implications on many industries including music,” explained super-producer Scott Storch. “Blockchain technology has made it possible for my art and my industry to thrive in an autonomous way, allowing the creative freedom to produce and self publish art and control the financial long term value that the work generates in an automated, permission-less, secure, transparent and trustless way.”
Cryptograph hopes to solve some of the financial problems currently plaguing the music industry, due to the lack of touring, and other revenue sources as artists struggle to recover from the global pandemic.