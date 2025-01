Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Scott Storch’s ex-girlfriend is under fire after a viral video showed her hurling racist abuse at valet workers in Beverly Hills.

Florence Mirsky, Scott Storch’s influencer ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, was caught hurling racist abuse at valet workers earlier this week.

Footage from the incident, which reportedly occurred in Beverly Hills on Tuesday (January 29), has surfaced online and is going viral.

In the video, Mirsky is seen racially abusing the valet employees, calling one worker a “wetb**k. She also made inflammatory comments while berating the employees and praising President Donald Trump for his recent mass deportation strategies.

“Trump is doing good things. You guys rape and kill people,” she said before throwing a $110 bill at one member of staff.

“Take your $50 and suck dick,” Mirsky added. She then demanded her change while insulting the valet employee. “I’m rich,” she said. “You’re poor.”

Mirsky continued causing a scene, attempting to slap the phone out of the hand of the man recording her while referring to employees as “b####.”

The incident has gone viral on social media, sparking significant backlash.

Mirsky later claimed on Instagram that one of the valet workers groped her before the incident.

“The valet guy grabbed my ass,” Mirsky alleged. “I should have just punched him. I was thinking about my child and not wanting to go to jail.”

Nonetheless, she issued a groveling apology for her behavior, citing past trauma and manic episodes, insisting she “lashed out” and didn’t mean to be racist.

“I’m so wrong for that,” Mirsky admitted. “But I felt so violated. I should have just shut my mouth, called the police.”

She said she’s “the farthest thing from racist possible,” and had “been around” and had dated Mexicans “my whole life,” she explained.

Mirsky broke down in a follow-up video pleading for the backlash to end. Another video shows her attempting to convince an employee to “admit” she was groped.

Scott Storch has not commented publicly on the incident. However, furious Instagram users flocked to the producer’s comments to bash the mother of his child.

While Scott Storch is catching heat on his Instagram feed over his ex and her racist remarks, Mirsky has no such issues. She deactivated the comments on every single one of her Instagram posts dating back to 2018. Then, on Thursday morning (January 29), she made her Instagram account private.