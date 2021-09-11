Sean “Love” Combs Loves Real Estate With Purchase Of Another $35 Million Mansion

Sean Combs is known for his business acumen, so it should be no surprise that he paid $35 million for another valuable piece of property on Star Island in Miami!

Sean “Love” Combs continues to expand his lucrative empire, with the purchase of some highly sought-after real estate in Miami.

According to reports, Combs plunked down $35 million to purchase Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s mansion on Star Island. The couple, who originally purchased the property in 1993 for 1,840,000, closed the deal with Diddy in July.

According to TMZ, the property is 8,000 square feet, has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The property also has waterfront views, a two-story guest house with three bedrooms, and other amazing amenities.

Combs already owns a huge mansion on Star Island.

In November of 2003, he paid $14.5 million for the Star Island estate which was previously owned by Tommy Mottola.

Combs’ current Star Island home in Miami, where he frequently hosts celebrity-filled parties, has nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and a swimming pool that fits over 300 people.

In September of 2014, Combs threw down $40 million for his Los Angeles estate in the Holmby Hills section of the city. His Los Angeles mansion has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gym, a huge lagoon pool, and a 35-seat movie theater.

The hip-hop mega-mogul has done very well with real estate over the years.

In 1998, he paid $12 million for a 12-story, 24,000 square-foot building on Park Avenue in Manhattan, which he planned to turn into a massive mansion.

Combs turned around and sold that for a $2 million profit in 2004 when the building sold for $14.3 million.

In 2004, Combs purchased a mansion in Alpine, New Jersey for $6 million, which he flipped for around $7 million In 2016. In 2017, he also sold a 66th-floor condo in New York City for $5.7 million in cash.

Combs appears to have so much real estate, that the internet believes he forgot about some of it. Last year, a video of an abandoned mansion owned by Combs went viral.