Sean “Diddy” Combs Announces ‘Off The Grid Vol. 1’ Album

The Harlem-bred businessman is coming back with his first new studio LP in 15 years.

Whether he is called Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Puffy, Diddy, or Love, the three-time Grammy winner continues to be a major force in the entertainment business. Combs is now focusing on music once again.

“OFF THE GRID. The Album September 24, 2021. Welcome to the LOVE ERA!” posted Diddy on his Instagram page. The latest edition to Love’s catalog will arrive 15 years after his last solo studio LP.

In 2006, Diddy dropped Press Play which featured Christina Aguilera, Ciara, Big Boi, Nas, CeeLo Green, Brandy, Mary J. Blige, Keri Hilson, Jamie Foxx, Keyshia Cole, Nicole Scherzinger, Mario Winans, and more. That project peaked at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

1997’s No Way Out is the only other Number One album of Diddy’s career. 1999’s Forever and 2001’s The Saga Continues… both made it as high as the #2 position. The 16-track MMM (Money Making Mitch) mixtape dropped in 2015.

Diddy also spearheaded 2010’s Last Train to Paris by the group known as Dirty Money with Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper. Plus, electronic DJ/producer Guy Gerber joined forces with Puff Daddy for the 11 11 joint effort in 2014.

In addition, Diddy was featured on numerous songs over the last four decades. He recently made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s “This Is My Year” collaboration off the Khaled Khaled album. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Big Sean, and Rick Ross contributed to that record as well.

Besides recording music, Sean Combs is also one of the most successful moguls to rise from Hip Hop culture. The 51-year-old Bad Boy Entertainment founder has a reported net worth of $885 million. His history in business has also included the Sean John clothing line, the Cîroc vodka brand, and the Revolt network.