Sean “Diddy” Combs Enters Race To Buy BET 

Billionaire businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs (aka Puff Daddy) already owns the Revolt network. Will the Hip Hop mogul add the BET (Black Entertainment Television) network to his media empire?

Diddy is reportedly among the potential entrepreneurs wanting to buy BET. Tyler Perry Studios owner Tyler Perry and Entertainment Studios owner Byron Allen are also likely in the running to acquire a majority stake in BET Media Group.

Paramount Global’s CBS Entertainment Group currently owns BET. A source told Variety that Diddy is “exploring the opportunity to purchase BET as a part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse.”

Diddy launched Revolt in October 2013. The company operates a digital cable television channel featuring original programming marketed to a Black audience. Revolt’s YouTube channel has 2.5 million subscribers.

Revolt currently airs Hip Hop-focused podcasts such as Drink Champs, Caresha Please, Big Facts, and The Jason Lee Show. The network presents Revolt Black News as well. Plus, Diddy’s Revolt Films produced motion pictures such as 2012’s Lawless and 2015’s Dope.

Diddy also founded the iconic Bad Boy Records. The music label released albums by The Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, Ma$e, French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, Janelle Monáe, Total, 112, Yung Joc, Danity Kane, and other acts.

Furthermore, Sean “Diddy” Combs started the Sean John clothing line, developed the Cîroc vodka brand, and invested in the AQUAhydrate beverage company. The former Howard University student also established the Capital Preparatory Charter School in his hometown of Harlem, New York.