Diddy Explains Why He Loves To Go Off The Grid

Sean “Diddy” Combs regularly likes to unplug from his devices and go off the grid for the sake of his sanity.

In an interview with Extra, Diddy revealed that he has an “off-the-grid alarm” to ensure he spends time disconnected from his phone.

“It’s a ritual for me now,” he shared. “I have an off-the-grid alarm for my sanity. Just go off the grid and connect and listen to music – that don’t cost you nothing to turn the phone off.”

The 53-year-old explained that he named his new record The Love Album: Off the Grid to give a nod this practice of unplugging from the world and focusing on your loved one.

“(The) Off the Grid (part of the title) is about no WiFi, no phone, just me and you, baby, we going off the grid, we’re going to lock into each other’s vibrations,” he said.

The album marks Diddy’s first solo record in 17 years and features guests such as Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, French Montana, and 21 Savage.

When asked why now was the time to release his album, he replied, “It’s something that sort of hits you like boom. It is time. It is time to put on the cape back on. Time to spread the love. Time to lift up the frequency.”

The Love Album: Off the Grid was released on September 15.