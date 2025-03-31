Sean Kingston Breaks Silence After Fraud Conviction

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Kingston responded publicly for the first time after he and his mother Janice Turner were found guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

Sean Kingston addressed his followers for the first time since he and his mother, Janice Turner, were convicted in a federal fraud case involving over $1 million in stolen goods and services.

The Hip-Hop artist posted a short message to his Instagram Stories over the weekend, days after a Florida jury found the pair guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“Lately they’ve been trying to break me on the daily,” Kingston wrote, seemingly quoting a new song he is working on, while adding broken heart emoji.

The verdict came on Friday (March 28), after just three hours of deliberation following a five-day trial in which prosecutors accused the duo of orchestrating a scheme to obtain luxury items—including high-end jewelry and a Cadillac Escalade—through fake wire transfers and forged documents.

Kingston, 34, was not taken into custody immediately after the verdict. He remains under house arrest with electronic monitoring. According to court records, his bail terms include a $200,000 cash bond and a $500,000 property bond.

Turner, 62, was detained on the spot.

Prosecutors argued she posed a flight risk due to her criminal history and called her the “fixer and mastermind” behind the operation. Both were labeled “masters of deception” by the government during closing arguments.

Each of the five counts—one for conspiracy and four for wire fraud—carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for July 11, 2025.