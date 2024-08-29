Sean Kingston & His Mother Demand Jury Trial Amid Fraud Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner plead not guilty to fraud charges in a high-stakes court battle.

Sean Kingston and his mother Janice Turner have both pleaded not guilty to allegations of fraud in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom.

During an arraignment before Broward Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra, the singer and his 61-year-old mother entered not guilty pleas.

The duo’s defense attorneys insisted on a jury trial while the judge upheld their $900,000 bond, which had been established earlier.

Robert Rosenblatt, the attorney representing the 34-year-old performer and his mother, remained adamant about their innocence.

“Once the true facts come out we are confident of vindication,” he told People magazine.

The charges stem from a Miami grand jury’s indictment, which accuses Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, and his mother of orchestrating a scheme to defraud sellers of premium items such as luxury vehicles and jewelry.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Florida, Turner and her son face one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud for allegedly using fraudulent documents to purchase high-end specialty goods.

Between October 2023 and their arrest in May, the duo reportedly defrauded several businesses, including companies dealing in jewelry, beds, cars, and televisions, of more than $1 million by falsely claiming they had sent payments for the acquired merchandise.

Kingston was arrested in California after a raid on his Florida home, while his mother was detained in Florida on the same day.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for October 11, as reported by the Sun Sentinel.

The trial will play a pivotal role in determining whether the allegations against Kingston and Turner hold merit or if they will be exonerated as their attorneys assert.

Despite his legal troubles, Sean Kingston, known for hits like “Beautiful Girls” and “Fire Burning,” continues to maintain his innocence.