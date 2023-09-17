Sean Penn Whines Over Double Standard After Will Smith Slap At Oscars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Penn has weighed in on Will Smith’s infamous assault on Chris Rock at the Oscar Awards. Read more!

Sean Penn is just getting around to criticizing Will Smith over his infamous Oscars slap. In 2022, Smith slapped Oscars presenter Chris Rock after the comic mentioned Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in a joke.

Later that evening, the “Men in Black” star won the Best Actor award for his performance in “King Richard.”

Weighing in on the controversy in an interview with Variety, Sean Penn said, “I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once. He seemed very nice when I met him. He was so f###### good in ‘King Richard.’ So why the f### did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid f###### thing?”

“Why did I go to f###### jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?” the “Milk” actor added in reference to his own past and the apparent double standard that exists in Hollywood.

In 1987, Sean Penn was ordered to spend 60 days in jail after he punched a songwriter because he thought the man kissed his then-wife, Madonna.

The Oscar winner then claimed the Will Smith/Chris Rock incident would have never occurred if the Academy had allowed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appear at the ceremony as he had suggested.

“This f###### b####### wouldn’t have happened with Zelensky,” he stated. “Will Smith would never have left that chair to be part of stupid violence. It never would have happened.”