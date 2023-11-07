Security Guard Sues Offset For Alleged Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 2021 incident went viral at the time.

A security guard has accused Hip-Hop recording artist Offset (born Kiari Cephus) of assault, battery, international infliction of emotional distress and negligence.

Radar Online reports Daveon Clark claims to have suffered serious physical injuries from a violent incident at ComplexCon in 2021. He apparently worked as private security at the event in Long Beach, California.

According to the lawsuit, another rapper by the name of YRN Murk spit on Clark and attacked him over not getting access to the venue. The suit alleges Offset then struck the guard as well.

Other individuals also allegedly got involved in the incident. Daveon Clark insists the situation allowed Offset and YRN Murk to “continue their physical attacks while Plaintiff was prevented from protecting himself.”

Damn #offset showed up to #complexcon and got in a fight outside the No Jumper booth 👀 pic.twitter.com/jOJpPyv75H — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 8, 2021

Supposed footage of the fight at ComplexCon 2021 made its way to the internet. The video showed Offset running around at the scene but it is not clear if the Migos member actually hit the security guard in question.

“I wasn’t fighting at ComplexCon. I stepped in to break up a fight caused by a booth’s security. The story is false and overshadows why I’m a regular at ComplexCon,” said Offset at the time.

The now-31-year-old entertainer also stated, “I was there to support the culture and emerging brands and designers. I’m focused on that. I’m in a positive space. Appreciate the concern.”