Travis Scott Sued By Astroworld Security Guards Who Say The Are Scarred For Life

Rapper Travis Scott has been slapped with a lawsuit by two brothers working security at the Astroworld Festival, who say they will never be the same after witnessing the tragedy.

Astroworld Festival security guards Samuel and Jackson Bush have added their names to the hundreds of people suing rapper Travis Scott following the concert tragedy at the beginning of the month.

They claim that what they witnessed during the chaos at the festival in Houston, Texas has left them scarred for life.

The brothers, who were hired by AJ Melino and Associates to work at the festival, admit they were not trained for what went down after thousands of fans gatecrashed the event, leaving security staff overwhelmed.

Both claim mental and physical injuries, while Jackson reveals he witnessed CPR being performed on lifeless bodies.

In the lawsuit, the siblings are asking for more than $1 million in damages. The Bush brothers have named Live Nation, AJ Melino, and Cactus Jack Records among the defendants.

Ten people have lost their lives after suffering injuries amid a crush at the concert.

Travis has been criticized for not stopping the gig more quickly, but his lawyer insists he had no idea people in the audience were dying.