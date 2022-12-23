Senate Omnibus Includes $3 Million For Universal Hip Hop Museum To Finish Construction By 2024

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Just in time for the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, the “Official Record” of the culture gets support from its allies in government.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is one step closer to opening its doors, after receiving a multiple million-dollar federal funding nod from the United States Senate.

Led by New York junior senator Kirsten Gillibrand, the Senate has voted to release $3 million in funding in the year-end omnibus package to go toward the construction of the museum, which is currently being built in the Bronx— the recognized birthplace of Hip-Hop.

“The Bronx has historically been a creative incubator for so many wonderful genres of music, ranging from doo-wop to salsa, but few genres have left a greater mark on mainstream culture than Hip-Hop music,” said Gillibrand.

“It is amazing to see that what started as a party in the basement of 1520 Sedgwick Avenue became a global phenomenon that spawned artistry and entrepreneurs like Jay-Z, Queen Latifah, and 50 Cent,” she continued.

“With the 50th anniversary of hip hop right around the corner, I am proud to have secured funds to help the Universal Hip Hop Museum celebrate everything that is beautiful about hip hop culture.”

While this is exciting, the $1.7 trillion omnibus package must go through Congress before releasing the money. That’s a technicality, the Congress plans to sign it into law by the end of this week.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum broke ground in the South Bronx in May 2021 and is slated to open in 2024. However, it currently has an exhibition titled, “[R]evolution of Hip Hop: 1986 – 1990 The Golden Era.”