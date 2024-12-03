Serena Williams Address Skin Bleaching Accusations Amid Viral Video Debate 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams went viral after a video from her daughter’s school play sparked speculation that she might be bleaching her skin.

Serena Williams has responded after a recent video sparked claims the 23-time Grand Slam champion is bleaching her skin.

The rumors spread after Williams recently shared a video of herself at a school event for her daughter.

Nah what is going on with Serena? This is crazy man pic.twitter.com/HUiWzDgsqR — Woodz 🇺🇸 (@Nibiru1000) November 26, 2024

She addressed the speculation during an Instagram Live Monday (December 2) while during a makeup tutorial for her Wyn Beauty brand.

“And then I put just that neutral color. That is actually my skin color, and no, for you haters out there, I do not bleach my skin,” Williams began. “There is a thing called sunlight, and in that sunlight, you get different colors.”

Responding to the viral video claims directly, Williams explained that she was wearing “stage makeup” while volunteering at her daughter’s play.

“Yes, I’m calling you out on this because it is ridiculous,” Williams said before sharing her pride for her skin tone.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, she bleached her skin.’ I’m a dark, Black woman, and I love who I am, and I love how I look,” she continued.

While Serena Williams said skin bleaching is “just not my thing,” she acknowledged that others do and shouldn’t be judged for it.

“If people do it, that’s their thing, and they have every opportunity and they should. I don’t judge, but you guys do,” she added. “But that’s what this world is about, and I stay in my lane — the non-judgy one, and I keep it. But no, I actually don’t bleach my skin, so can we just kinda clear that up?”