Sexyy Red is facing a $5 million lawsuit for allegedly inciting violence against her child’s grandmother in a Facebook post.

Sexyy Red faces a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after allegedly urging her social media followers to attack her child’s grandmother at the woman’s Hazelwood home.

The 26-year-old St. Louis Hip-Hop artist, whose real name is Janae Wherry, is accused in court documents filed this week of posting the address and an image of Nicole Barnes’ residence on Facebook, along with instructions for her supporters to “kick in the door” and “conduct acts of violence” against Barnes, STLToday reports.

Barnes, 51, is the paternal grandmother of one of Sexyy Red’s two children. She reportedly discovered the alarming social media posts on December 3 and immediately feared for her safety.

According to Barnes’ attorney, Steven Weaver, the dispute between Sexyy Red and the father of her child has nothing to do with Barnes, who was unexpectedly thrust into the center of the controversy.

“Sexxy Red and her baby daddy are getting into beefs, for whatever reason, that have nothing to do with my client,” Weaver stated. “We did try to informally resolve it, and her attorneys thought it was a joke.”

The lawsuit accuses Sexyy Red of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Barnes is seeking $5 million in damages, citing ongoing trauma and emotional harm.

Since the incident, Barnes and her family have vacated their Hazelwood home, citing serious safety concerns.

According to the lawsuit, Barnes has struggled to find comparable housing within her budget, forcing her into a difficult financial and emotional situation.

The complaint further alleges that Barnes now lives in persistent fear and has required professional counseling to cope with the stress and anxiety caused by the rapper’s alleged actions.

Sexyy Red has not publicly commented on the lawsuit or any allegations.