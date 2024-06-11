Sexyy Red & Fans Clash: WWE Moves Turn Real In Airport Brawl

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Footage from Newark Airport shows rapper Sexyy Red in an intense brawl, highlighting the crossover of her new WWE role into real life.

Footage has emerged showing a fiery altercation involving rapper Sexyy Red, who appears to be bringing her burgeoning WWE persona into real life.

The incident occurred on Monday (June 10) at Newark Airport in New Jersey and has rapidly circulated online. The clash allegedly started when fans attempted to snap unauthorized photos of the viral rapper.

What began as a typical fan encounter escalated swiftly into chaos. In the video, Sexyy Red is spotted engaging physically with a fan, backed up by her security team.

Sexyy Red’s WWE training seemed to kick in as she fiercely defended herself in a manner more befitting the ring than the terminal.

In a scene reminiscent of her recent WWE debut, Sexyy Red grabs a pole and tries to swing it at someone. The confrontation spiraled out of control, knocking her to the ground.

After the airport skirmish, Sexyy Red took to social media to address the caper, assuring a fan she would replace a phone damaged during the scuffle. She also mentioned wanting to put the incident behind her, though she didn’t discuss her rumored arrest.

Sexyy Red made her WWE debut on the May 28 episode of NXT, where Ava Raine, The Rock’s daughter, introduced her.