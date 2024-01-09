Sexyy Red Bemoans Her Music Being Labeled “Coochie” Rap

Sexyy Red said she just raps about her daily life, pushing back against a popular classification of her music.

Sexyy Red disliked people classifying her music as so-called “p###y rap.” The “Pound Town” creator explained why she rejected the label in a recent Billboard cover story, saying, “I don’t agree with that because why is that the only thing you heard me talking about? That’s the only thing that you got out of everything I just said? You just heard me say ‘coochie?’

“I hate when they say that. I just rap about my daily life. Girls that live like me, I just rap about what we go through. I don’t sit and talk about coochie all day.”

Sexyy Red became known for her sexually explicit content, but her song “SkeeYee” displayed her crossover potential with its popularity in college and professional sports. Trina, who’s no stranger to sexual raps, encouraged fans and critics to give Sexyy Red time to grow as an artist.

“We don’t know what [she is] going to be talking about on the third or fourth album, but right now we’re talking about where we came from,” Trina told Billboard. “We’re talking about the bottom. The gutter, the trenches, the dirt, the slime, the scum. All of that. Some people have just grown above it and they’re not in the hood no more, but everybody has not got to that place yet.”

Trina continued, “You can’t expect them to be talking about the most lavish things in life and they haven’t addressed where they from and what they’ve seen and how they seen it. Give them a chance to grow. Give them a chance to elevate. Give them a chance to evolve. They’re still young women. They’re still under 30 years old. They still have time to do whatever they want to do, but this is just the beginning.”

It’s rumored Sexyy Red has secured a deal with Larry Jackson’s gamma. instead of signing with a major label. Jackson’s company handled the distribution for the deluxe edition of her Hood Hottest Princess project.