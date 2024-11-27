Sexyy Red & Kai Cenat Flip Out After Magician’s “Hanging” Prank Goes Wrong 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red joined Kai Cenat on his “Mafiathon 2” stream, but things went left after they were joined by magician Max Majors.

Kai Cenat and Sexyy Red were having a ball during the Twitch star’s streaming marathon until a popular magician and mentalist seemingly hanged himself live on air.

Cenat has teamed up with a host of rappers during his “Mafiathon 2” live 30-day broadcast, entertaining fans while raising money for charity.

Although his antic-filled streams with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, SZA, Kodak Black and others had fans buzzing, clips of his stream with magician Max Major set social media ablaze.

On Wednesday (November 26), a shocking clip from the livestream featuring Kai Cenat and Sexyy Red surfaced online. In the video, Majors is seen apparently with a noose tied around his neck while standing on a platform in the parking lot of Cenat’s mansion.

After a countdown, Cenat is asked to choose one of two levers. When he tugs on the red one, the platform falls, and Majors appears to be suspended in the air by the noose at his neck.

Judging from his instant reaction, Cenat wasn’t expecting that to happen and immediately instructed the cameraperson to stop filming. Aides rushed to attend to the magician, lowering him to safety, but the chaos continued.

“What the f###? Wait, no, no!” I might get banned!” Kai Cenat exclaimed as Sexyy Red was heard saying, “Oh my God,” off camera.

“Is he good?” Cent asked. “I’ll stay here. I’ll stay here! Can I stay here?”

wild moment on Kai Cenat's stream with Sexyy Red after a magician's magic trick seems to go wrong



his name is Max Major and he actually pranked Kai by choking himself, purposely making the trick fail

Kai Cenat & Sexyy Red Detain Magician’s Aide

However, the magician did a disappearing act, leaving Kai Cenat and Sexyy Red to detain one of Major’s crew.

“You can’t leave until he come back bro,” he declared.

Icl I get Kai's annoyed because Max Major did a crazy magic trick on stream and disappeared, but he got Sexyy Red helping him hold a yt guy hostage ON STREAM 😭😭

This crash out isn't worth it, he should just let the magicians team go



— TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 ROAD TO U2OPIA 🪻 (@MusicConnoisseu) November 27, 2024

Cenat eventually backed down, letting the individual go, but ranted about the magician to his followers.

Kai Cenat tells Major Max's team to leave his house and sends a message of Max after doing the "stunt" without coming back to apologize to him and his viewers on Mafiathon 2

He also claimed Majors duped his team about the magic trick. “So he really on here playing?” Sexyy Red stated. “You dead wrong, Max.”

Kai Cenat and Sexyy Red go off on Major Max because he told Kai's stream a different stunt was going to be performed then performed a very dangerous stunt on stream. It's been over 40 mins and he hasn't appeared on stream yet leaving everyone worried

In a video posted to YouTube, Max Majors claimed Cenat’s actions and the prank were all part of his grand plan.

“Since the first time we met, you pushed me, you challenged me, and you wanted to see me fail. And I thought tonight, I’ll give you exactly what you asked for,” he explained. “You thought the game was for me to influence you to make the right choice. But all along, I planned to influence you to make the wrong choice, and I knew you’d pick the red handle.”