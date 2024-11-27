Sexyy Red & Kai Cenat Flip Out After Magician’s “Hanging” Prank Goes Wrong 

Kai Cenat and Sexyy Red were having a ball during the Twitch star’s streaming marathon until a popular magician and mentalist seemingly hanged himself live on air.
Cenat has teamed up with a host of rappers during his “Mafiathon 2” live 30-day broadcast, entertaining fans while raising money for charity.
Although his antic-filled streams with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, SZA, Kodak Black and others had fans buzzing, clips of his stream with magician Max Major set social media ablaze.
On Wednesday (November 26), a shocking clip from the livestream featuring Kai Cenat and Sexyy Red surfaced online. In the video, Majors is seen apparently with a noose tied around his neck while standing on a platform in the parking lot of Cenat’s mansion.
After a countdown, Cenat is asked to choose one of two levers. When he tugs on the red one, the platform falls, and Majors appears to be suspended in the air by the noose at his neck.
Judging from his instant reaction, Cenat wasn’t expecting that to happen and immediately instructed the cameraperson to stop filming. Aides rushed to attend to the magician, lowering him to safety, but the chaos continued.
“What the f###? Wait, no, no!” I might get banned!” Kai Cenat exclaimed as Sexyy Red was heard saying, “Oh my God,” off camera.
“Is he good?” Cent asked. “I’ll stay here. I’ll stay here! Can I stay here?”
Kai Cenat & Sexyy Red Detain Magician’s Aide
However, the magician did a disappearing act, leaving Kai Cenat and Sexyy Red to detain one of Major’s crew.
“You can’t leave until he come back bro,” he declared.
Cenat eventually backed down, letting the individual go, but ranted about the magician to his followers.
He also claimed Majors duped his team about the magic trick. “So he really on here playing?” Sexyy Red stated. “You dead wrong, Max.”
In a video posted to YouTube, Max Majors claimed Cenat’s actions and the prank were all part of his grand plan.
“Since the first time we met, you pushed me, you challenged me, and you wanted to see me fail. And I thought tonight, I’ll give you exactly what you asked for,” he explained. “You thought the game was for me to influence you to make the right choice. But all along, I planned to influence you to make the wrong choice, and I knew you’d pick the red handle.”