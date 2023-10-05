Social Media Reacts After Sexyy Red Leaks Sex Tape On Instagram Story 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red posted her sex tape on her Instagram Stories and swiftly deleted it, but not before recordings began circulating online.

Sexyy Red was the talk of social media Wednesday night (October 4) after posting a sex tape on her Instagram Stories.

Even though the explicit tape was only visible for a few minutes before the “Pound Town” hitmaker deleted it, the internet moved quickly, and soon screen recordings of the video were being posted on X (formerly Twitter), with users sharing their reactions.

Many accused Sexyy Red of attempting to divert attention from a recent interview where she praised Donald Trump and called for his return to the White House.

During an episode of the This Past Weekend podcast aired Tuesday (October 3), Sexyy Red claimed Donald Trump won the hood over by pardoning Black prisoners and dishing out stimulus checks. She also said she wants the controversial former president back in office.

“Yeah, they support him in the hood,” she stated. “At first I don’t think people was f###### with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s### against women.”

Was Sexyy Red Sex Tape A Diversion Tactic?

“sexyy red is low-key smart for posting her sex tape,” wrote one X user. “She’s currently in a scandal for being a fan of donald trump, but due to the fact this isn’t her first time getting leaked she exposed herself to get the attention off that situation… i gotta give 10’s!”

sexyy red is low-key smart for posting her sex tape… she’s currently in a scandal for being a fan of donald trump, but due to the fact this isn’t her first time getting leaked she exposed herself to get the attention off that situation… i gotta give 10’s!pic.twitter.com/7yQ0bi9O0b — jay.☆ (@munch4spice) October 5, 2023

Another person claimed the tape was a diversion tactic but claimed it wouldn’t work for Sexyy Red.

“I knew Twitter would catch that sexyy red sex tape quick af lmaooo,” they shared. “na we not gon forget about that trump statement miss girl idc.”

I knew Twitter would catch that sexyy red sex tape quick af lmaooo na we not gon forget about that trump statement miss girl idc — Cazzie lynn (@bela_lynn) October 5, 2023

Nonetheless, there were some who gave the St. Louis, Missouri native the benefit of the doubt, claiming Sexyy Red mistakenly shared the video because she was posting so many IG Stories.

“Girl sexyy red was posting all dem random photos with her in it on ha story and accidentally posted her sex tape,” one fan wrote.

Girl sexyy red was posting all dem random photos with her in it on ha story and accidentally posted her sex tape😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xWh9flxIw8 — Tequila (@BARBIEDRISS) October 5, 2023

Check out some other reactions below.

and just like that…the trump scandal is forgotten BRAVO SEXYY RED BRAVO pic.twitter.com/GhpXgRTfDP — k (@keawahn) October 5, 2023

if we rlly think about it , sexyy red def posted that on purpose to get us to forget about the trump comment .. 10’s for that. pic.twitter.com/SbSrSZPYux — . (@all4medias) October 5, 2023

https:// twitter.com/5starjays/status/1709774572453511409?s=20

Just seen Sexyy Red’s story.. pic.twitter.com/2BkUPL7miQ — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) October 5, 2023

GET THE SEXYY RED SEXTAPE OFF MY TIMELINE I DO NOT WANT TO SEE YOUNG THUG GETTING PIPED pic.twitter.com/Ou01Ow3kTU — jay ➠ (@flvckojamie) October 5, 2023