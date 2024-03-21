Sexyy Red Reacts To Man Saying He Sneaks To Listen To Her Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“I’m sneaking in the car listening to g###### Sexyy Red.”

Sexyy Red continues to put up numbers. Her “Get It Sexyy” single currently holds the No. 1 spot on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA Daily Chart.

The St. Louis rapper is part of a wave of female rappers who’ve found commercial success in recent years. Sexyy Red’s musical takeover has some rap fans questioning the output of her male peers.

In particular, one social media user posted a tongue-in-cheek video asking men like Lil Baby, Future and Kodak Black to save him with some new music. The man said, “I just can’t keep doing what I’m doing. I’m sneaking in the car listening to g###### Sexyy Red.”

That clip racked up more than 3 million views on Twitter (X). Sexyy Red saw the post and advised her male supporters who may be afraid to listen to her music in public. She tweeted, “Yeen gotta hide it when dis come on in a function don’t be tryna act too cool to have fun.”

Yeen gotta hide it when dis come on in a function don’t be tryna act too cool to have fun https://t.co/tMxwkwjYe4 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) March 21, 2024

“Get It Sexyy” landed on March 15. The Tay Keith-produced track followed the 2023 hits singles “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee.” Both of those records made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In addition, Sexyy Red scored a Top 20 hit as a guest on Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” along with SZA. The “Rich Baby Daddy” music video has amassed more than 17 million YouTube views since its premiere on February 14.

Sexyy Red will make an appearance on an upcoming Kick livestream with Adin Ross. That on-camera interaction is scheduled for Friday (March 22). Ross announced the meet-up with Twitter (X) post.