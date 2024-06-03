Sexyy Red Walks Back Donald Trump Support Ahead Of Election

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red won’t endorse Donald Trump, the first U.S. president convicted of a crime, or any other candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

Sexyy Red said she’s not endorsing anyone for president despite her past support of Donald Trump. The polarizing rapper defended herself after using a stage prop resembling Trump’s MAGA hats.

“It’s Sexyy Red 4 President,” she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I’m my own candidate I’m not endorsing anybody period.”

She followed it up with a “Make America Sexyy Again” post. It was the same slogan featured on her stage prop.

It’s Sexyy Red 4 President 🇺🇸 I’m my own candidate I’m not endorsing anybody period 💋 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) June 3, 2024

Sexyy Red discussed her affinity for Trump in a 2023 interview with comedian Theo Von. She praised Trump for approving stimulus checks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I like Trump,” she said. “Yeah, they support him in the hood. At first, I don’t think people was f###### with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s### against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money, aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Oooh yes, them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you. I like Trump … I love Trump though. He funny to me … He funny! We need people like him.”

Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on May 30. He falsified documents to cover up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, illegally influencing the 2016 presidential election.

A New York judge will sentence Trump on July 11. He plans to appeal his conviction.

Trump, the first U.S. president convicted of a crime, awaits trial in three more criminal cases. Two of the cases are related to election interference. One has to do with his mishandling of classified documents. Trump pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The remaining trials aren’t expected to begin before the 2024 presidential election.