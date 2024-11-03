Shaboozey Wrote 300-Page Teenage Romance Novel—Then Trashed It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shaboozey opened up about his unexpected attempt at writing a romance novel as a teenager, a project left unfinished but still looming large in his artistic journey.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, the artist, now 29, reflected on his less-discussed literary aspirations, recalling a time when writing felt just as important to him as music.

“I started writing a romance novel when I was around 18,” Shaboozey said. “I have it on my phone.”

The manuscript centers around two characters, one an art thief involved in a forbidden act and the other an art enthusiast.

“It was about these two people who were very well connected to each other and met later in life under the pretence of art,” he explained, adding that the theme of the book delved into deeper emotional connections and complexities between his characters.

However, despite writing nearly 300 pages of the novel, Shaboozey admitted the project fell to the wayside, largely due to the significant amount of work required to complete such a lengthy endeavor.

“I got, like, 300 pages in and then I left it alone,” he confessed. “I realized it would take a lot of time to really finish it out. Maybe I got lazy. It felt like I needed 400 more pages to finish.”

Interestingly, Shaboozey’s venture into romance writing came without having ever read a romance book himself.

“I didn’t have an outline; I just started writing,” he said. “I’ve actually never read a romance novel.”

Now, better known for his music in the Hip-Hop scene rather than his unfinished book, Shaboozey still reflects on the experience with curiosity.

Though his venture into novel writing never reached its conclusion, the process gave him insight into just how difficult storytelling can be.