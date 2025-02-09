Shaboozey Thinks He Might Be Next Snoop Dogg Thanks To Super Bowl Commercial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shaboozey embraced his Super Bowl moment, joking that he might be the next Snoop Dogg when it comes to commercial appearances.

Shaboozey believes he might be on the path to becoming Hip-Hop and country’s next go-to commercial star after lending his voice to a Super Bowl LIX ad for Nerds Gummy Clusters.

“It’s cool. I was making a joke about, I think I might be like the next Snoop Dogg, like the next guy that’s in all of the commercials,” he said. “I love it, man, keep them coming.”

The commercial, which airs during the third quarter of Sunday’s game, features a reimagining of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.”

Set against the backdrop of New Orleans, the ad shows the city bursting to life with color, music, and, of course, candy. A teaser hinted at the spectacle, showing Shaboozey’s guitar magically turning into confectionery.

The full commercial takes it even further, unveiling a massive gummy creature leading a marching band through the streets. For Shaboozey, the commercial is just another highlight in what has been a dominant year in music.

His hit single “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” topped both the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and the Hot 100, making him the first Black artist to achieve that feat.

The song held onto the No. 1 position on the Hot 100 for 18 weeks.

Beyond his music and Super Bowl commercial, Shaboozey also recently presented an NFL honor to Jaden Daniels, who plays for the Washington Commanders.

The moment was special for him not only as an artist but as a native of Virginia.

“I was able to do a Super Bowl commercial, which is like a blessing, with Nerds. I just presented an NFL honor to Jaden Daniels, which was cool because I’m from Virginia, so he’s, like, that’s the home team, the Commanders.”