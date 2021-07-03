What would you do if a reporter told you that your mother had died? Probably need to smoke too … Classes reduce her penalty from 3 to 1 and she will get to compete!

Sha’Carri Richardson, the swagged-out U.S. sprinter that went viral after sprinkling her Black Girl Magic all over the qualifying Olympic track, has been suspended for a month from trying out for any more of the big event’s categories.

The pretty girl from Dallas , who rocked the bright orange wig when she won the women’s 100-meter race is a mind-blowing 10.86 seconds received the suspension because she tested positive for THC, the chemical in cannabis.

According to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), she failed the test on June 19 in Eugene, Oregon after the race Olympic qualifying 100-meter race.

In a statement, the agency said, “Richardson’s competitive results obtained on June 19, 2021, including her Olympic qualifying results at the Team Trials, have been disqualified, and she forfeits any medals, points, and prizes.”

USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart said, “The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels; hopefully, her acceptance of responsibility and apology will be an important example to us all that we can successfully overcome our regrettable decisions, despite the costly consequences of this one to her.”

The crazy thing is that this is a new rule made over the last six months … so maybe it wasn’t as clear as Tygart might think. Especially, since adult-use cannabis is legal in Oregon, where she ingested the drug.

Despite it being legal in that state, in 2021, THC became classified as a substance of abuse for the USADA and the Olympics. She will have the time during her suspension to prove that the THC did not enhance her performance. The suspension is for one month because she has “successfully completed a counseling program regarding her use of cannabis.” Usually, the suspension is for three months.

She admitted to using pot after being told by a reporter prior to competing in the Olympic Trials that her biological mother had died.

“I’m not making an excuse or looking for empathy in my case,” she shared.

“However, being in that position in my life, finding out something like that … Dealing with the relationship I have with my mother, that definitely was a very heavy topic on me.”

“I was definitely triggered and blinded by emotions, blinded by sadness, and hurting, and hiding hurt,” she said.

Regardless, the punishment doesn’t completely knock her out of the Olympic games, just the race that fans have come to love her for. She may have the chance to qualify for the 4×100-meter relay.

Kassandra Frederique, the executive director of The Drug Policy Alliance, shared her support via a statement, “Drug testing is yet another tool of the drug war, and it’s a failure.”

“Sha’Carri’s suspension serves as a cautionary tale and a reminder of how insidious the drug war is in our everyday lives, far beyond the carceral state. Drug testing does nothing to show current impairment. The USADA must undo this archaic, inhumane, and unscientific policy.”

Sha’Carri, and we love everything about her name, was supported by US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez via Twitter.

AOC posted, “The criminalization and banning of cannabis is an instrument of racist and colonial policy. The IOC should reconsider its suspension of Ms. Richardson and any athletes penalized for cannabis use.”

In a recent interview, the 21-year-old said, “I want to take responsibility for my actions. I’m not looking for an excuse.”

“I would like to say to my fans and my family and my sponsorship, to the haters, too, I apologize,” she continued. “As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on that track, I don’t represent myself, I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love.”

She also tweeted, “I am human.”

