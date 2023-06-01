Shannon Sharpe Reportedly Set To Leave FS1’s ‘Undisputed’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcaster could be parting ways with Skip Bayless.

Is Skip and Shannon: Undisputed coming to an end? According to a new report, Shannon Sharpe will leave the Fox Sports 1 series in the near future.

The New York Post ran an article this week claiming Fox Sports reached a buyout agreement with the Pro Football Hall of Famer. Apparently, Shannon Sharpe’s last show will air after the 2023 NBA Finals.

FS1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed premiered in 2016. Sharpe joined former ESPN commentator Skip Bayless on the sports talk show. Hip Hop superstar Lil Wayne recorded the program’s theme song.

There has been speculation of conflict between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless in recent months. Bayless faced significant backlash for a tweet about Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s injury during a January Monday Night Football game.

Shannon Sharpe did not appear on the next episode of Undisputed. Instead, Skip Bayless addressed the television audience alone. When Sharpe returned to the show, he expressed that Bayless should take down his tweet about Hamlin in a noticeably tense segment.

Both Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless recently caught some heat online for their coverage of Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant’s off-the-court issues. Specifically, ex-NBA player Kwame Brown suggested Sharpe played a role in Morant choosing to carry firearms.

In addition to sharing his takes on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe also presents Club Shay Shay on the Fox Sports podcast network. Since its launch in 2020, Club Shay Shay has featured the former NFL tight end having conversations with athletes, musicians, and other celebrities.

Hip Hop artists such as Ice Cube, Master P, T.I., Waka Flocka Flame, Too $hort, and Timbaland have sat down with Shannon Sharpe for Club Shay Shay. As of press time, there is no indication of what Fox Sports plans to do about potentially replacing Sharpe on Undisputed.