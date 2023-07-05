Two NBA Stars’ Sons—Bronny James & Shareef O’Neal—Denied Entrance To Saweetie’s Party

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

He and another celebrity basketball player’s son were stopped at the front door of the club.

Despite being the sons of two of the National Basketball Association (NBA)’s most merited players, Bronny James and Shareef O’Neal were denied access to one of the hottest parties of the weekend.

The two ballers wanted to attend Saweetie’s birthday bash at Poppy, a popular Hollywood nightclub.

Bronny James and Shareef O'Neal were reportedly denied entrance at Saweetie’s party, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/8mwBkuBBOV — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 4, 2023

It seems the two yung’ins might not have been let in because of the state’s strict age requirement. Poppy, a member of the H.wood Group, is an over 21 venue.

According to the California Restaurant Association, “The California Alcoholic Beverage Control statute states that minors are not allowed to enter or remain within a bar. Persons under 21 years of age may not enter and remain in any premises with a green-colored ABC license except on lawful business.”

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James and who was ranked one of the top high school athletes in the nation, is currently playing D1 basketball at the University of Southern California. Some even think once he turns 19, he;ll consider throwing his hat into the NBA Draft in 2024, per Sporting News.

Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, is currently signed to the G League team, Ignite. He played in 20 games for the team, averaging 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game, according to Lakers Daily.

Shareef has played at two colleges: the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Louisiana State University (LSU).