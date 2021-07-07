Sharon Stone Is In Love With A Rapper

Actress Sharon Stone is reportedly having a Hot Girl Summer, after finally falling in love – with rapper RMR!

Sharon Stone has reportedly been on a series of nights out with rapper RMR (pronounced “rumor”).

The 63-year-old actress has been partying it up with the 25-year-old hip-hop star at a number of clubs, including Delilah and The Highlight Room in Los Angeles.

A source claiming the pair were seen “canoodling and popping bottles.”

“She’s definitely having a hot girl summer,” the insider told The New York Post’s Page Six column. “They were together hanging out with Drake’s (artist) PND, and they were canoodling and popping bottles.

“They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there.” The source added that the rap star “respects her and thinks she’s cool as f###.”

The pair have posed for a series of snaps together, including one of RMR and the “Basic Instinct” star donning ski masks, one of his signature disguises.

“They’re enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out,” the source continued. “They’re having a great time together. They’re on the same frequency and it’s a very unique friendship.”

Sharon Stone has refused to deny or confirm whether the pair are romantically involved, telling the news outlet: “No comment.”

RMR first hit headlines when his independently-released song “Rascal” went viral on YouTube in February 2020 thanks to the hilarious video.

The video is a parody of stereotypical rap videos which featured RMR wearing a ski mask and singing Rascal Flatts’ “God Bless The Broken Road.”

He was signed by Warner Records and Cmnty Rcrds in April 2020.

News of Sharon and RMR’s alleged romance comes after the “Casino” star confessed last year that she was over dating, following her account on the dating app Bumble being blocked because the company thought she was a fake.

She said at the time: “I’ve had it with dating. (I find) people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and my time with my kids and friends more.”

The movie star – who divorced journalist and editor Phil Bronstein in 2004 – was later unblocked and revealed she had met “a couple of nice people.”