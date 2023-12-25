Shaun King’s Instagram Has Reportedly Been Deleted

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shaun King has been banned from Instagram by Meta because of his pro-Palestine views and the issue of Freedom of Speech is on the menu for Christmas.

Activist Shaun King’s nearly 6 million followers on Instagram have been evicerated in one fell swoop after an apparent stand-off with the platform.

King had been warned numerous times about the content he was posting, largely in support of Palestinian people and defiance of the incessant bombing from Israel. He was unwavering in his stance and told his following that he would likely be banned, but was unwilling to soften his position.

The disappearance of the popular and controversial King caused quite a response on the very platform that he was banished from.

The Game made a lengthy post on IG and said that he had been threatened with banishment too for expressing pre-Palestine/anti-war views.

“A million things | could say about this but we all know what it really is on these social apps. @shaunking’s page has been suspended & I’ve been given just as many warnings on my page/posts as well so one can only assume he’s next in line,” he in an Instagram post. “And while we over in our country are having happy holidays… We know there are alot of people who are not. I truly pray for this world’s healing above all else. WE NEED IT.”

Ebro Darden, radio host, echoed a similar sentiment.

“Not winning the PR war eh? Scared of truth being shared? Well this will not quiet anything …… your pages and platforms are not yours. Another reminder,” Darden said.

Some people in the comments section were not so sympathetic.

“He on the soapbox for everything. There is a better way to inform the public about what matters,” one individual person said. Then to post something so vile and sad. Especially when you monetizing every cause… be well everyone. 🙏🏽”

Christine Wawira Njagi, the actress and model, said that she had been targeted by Meta, the parent company of Instgram, Facebook, Threads and also WhatsApp.

She said, “Yup! Meta warned me too that they will delete my account if I continue to share about Palestine. We are being heavily censored. That’s crazy.”

Whether or not Shaun King’s account has been suspended or permanently deleted is not known. His Facebook page was intact at the time of this report, but any posts of him speaking are being deleted as rapidly as they are being uploaded on platform.