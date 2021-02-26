Shawn Gee Launches BlackStream Live Network With Shows Produced By Questlove, Kirk Franklin & More

(AllHipHop News)
A new streaming channel called BlackStream Live goes live on Twitch today (February 26) at 12 pm ET. The network was founded by Live Nation Urban’s President Shawn Gee in collaboration with retailer DTLR. Gee is also known for helping to manage the careers of The Roots, Jill Scott, and Lil Wayne.
Brittany Brazil was tapped to serve as Executive Producer for BlackStream Live. She was tasked with overseeing creative development and execution across the entire network’s programming. Previously, Brazil produced several award shows for ViacomCBS channels including the 2020 Soul Train Music Awards.
The initial launch of BlackStream Live will include several shows. Black creators such as music artists Questlove, Kirk Franklin, and Masego as well as influencers such as Tallie Spencer, Broccoli City founders Marcus Allen and Brandon McEachern are producing content.
Users can subscribe to the BlackStream Live network by visiting blkstreamlive.com. Read descriptions for the slate of BlackStream Live programs below.
- Go DJ – A weekly series executive produced and curated by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Dawn White, and You and Me, Inc., GO DJ will feature sets from the best producers and selectors of Black Music culture from around the globe. These sets will take the viewers on a journey through the past, present, and future of Afrobeats.
- Broccoli City Presents As The World Spins – From Marcus Allen and Brandon McEachern, the founders of Broccoli City Music Festival, As The World Spins is a new talk show that delivers weekly news and highlights the intersection of music culture and social impact hosted by Brittany Johnson.
- Sunday School – Every Sunday, the future superstars of Gospel join host Myron Butler as they share their experiences and perform a spirited set exclusively for BlackStream Live. Executive Produced by Grammy Award-winning Gospel artist Kirk Franklin and Gospel industry executive Ron Hill.
- HBCU Untitled – The Bands. The Step Shows. Greek Life. CULTURE. Join HBCU Alum and Host Cortez Bryant as he brings on alumni from HBCUs around the country to talk about the relevance and cultural importance of the HBCU Experience.
- Road to Roots Picnic – Hosted by the groundbreaking acclaimed artist Masego and Executive Produced by Tina Farris, the Road to Roots Picnic will give emerging artists an amazing live platform to perform. Viewers will have the ability to choose the artist(s) that gets the ultimate opportunity to perform on stage at The Roots Picnic Music Festival in 2021.
- BlackStream Live Presents: Meet the Executives – Meet the Executives is the compelling podcast interview series highlighting Black Executives across various industries as they discuss their unique brands and experiences.
- New Music Mondays – A weekly series where our host Tallie Spencer plays and discusses new Hip Hop and R&B albums and songs released on the previous Friday. Our host will also bring in a variety of guest influencers, industry execs, and artists to discuss the new music each week.
- The Souls of Black Folk – Hosted by Live Nation Urban’s Brandon Pankey, The Souls of Black Folk signifies the power of Black culture via in-depth conversations with progressive leaders to discuss the state of Black life through various topics including education, economics, politics, and more.