Sheff G For Arrested For Gun Possession – Was He Targeted By The Hip-Hop Cops?

According to court records, a New York judge just set bail at $35,000 for the release of Brooklyn Drill rapper Sheff G.
The Empire emcee was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two traffic violations.
After being detained for an illegal U-turn (and allegedly driving recklessly) at Farragut Road and E. 42nd Street in Brooklyn just before 5 p.m. Friday, January 22nd, the arresting officers searched the car and found a .45 caliber handgun with nine rounds loaded.
“We will vigorously defend these charges,” Sheff G’s lawyer, Mitchell Elman, said. “I have no further comment at this time.”
Suspicions have emerged that this was another attempt by the Hip-Hop police to profile rappers in the Big Apple.
This particular unit was on deck and followed the late rapper Pop Smoke around before his untimely murder. They were locked in and even warned him about alleged gang violence associated with his success and affiliation with the notorious Woo gang in Brooklyn, an offshoot of his alleged Crip family.
Both Sheff G and Pop Smoke are (were) leaders in the BK Drill movement.
Brooklyn Drill is a subgenre of Hip-Hop that is a derivative of the Drill music scene, which originated in Chicago, Illinois.