Sheryl Crow Roasts “Hateful” Drake In Tupac Shakur’s Defense

Sheryl Crow has strongly criticized Canadian rapper Drake for using artificial intelligence to imitate the late Tupac Shakur’s voice in a new song.

The artist, known for hits like “Take Care,” faced backlash and legal action after releasing “Taylor Made Freestyle,” which featured AI-generated vocals of the deceased gangsta rap legend.

Crow expressed her disapproval during a BBC interview, saying, “You cannot bring people back from the dead and believe that they would stand for that. I’m sure Drake thought, ‘Yeah, I shouldn’t do it, but I’ll say sorry later.’ But it’s already done, and people will find it even if he takes it down. It’s hateful. It is antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us.”

The song was removed after legal representatives for Shakur’s estate issued a cease-and-desist order. Crow’s condemnation stems from her personal experience with AI in music.

Crow recounted a recent incident where a producer replaced her vocals with a flawless imitation of John Mayer’s voice.

“I know John and I know the nuances of his voice,” she said. “And there would be no way you’d have been able to tell that he was not singing that song.”

Crow has since been advocating for tighter regulations on artificial intelligence in the music industry. She has even addressed the issue in her new track, “Evolution.”

Tupac Shakur, an indomitable figure in Hip-Hop, was murdered in September 1996 at the age of 25. Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested in connection with Shakur’s murder last year. He’s currently awaiting trial.