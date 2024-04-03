She’s BACK: Lizzo Not Quitting Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lizzo claims people misinterpreted her post last week, that claimed she was quitting the music business due to constant criticism. Read more!

Lizzo has clarified she’s not giving up making music after a despairing Instagram post.

The “About Damn Time” singer posted a video explainer on her Instagram to clear up any confusion created by a recent post in which she had said, “I quit.”

While many had interpreted her previous post to mean she was leaving the music industry, Lizzo, 35, said she was merely going to stop caring about public criticism.

“I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say, ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she explained in the new video.

“What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people. And I know I’m not alone. In no way, shape, or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.”

She went on to declare she wanted to inspire others to ignore negative feedback.

“If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for,” Lizzo said.

“I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”