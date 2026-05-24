Shia LaBeouf Charged Months After Mardi Gras Arrest

Shia LaBeouf’s Mardi Gras weekend turned into a case for the actor after prosecutors formally filed battery charges tied to a New Orleans incident.

Shia LaBeouf has been formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of simple battery in New Orleans nearly three months after his arrest during Mardi Gras weekend.

What started as a chaotic Mardi Gras weekend is now turning into a formal legal battle for Shia LaBeouf. Authorities say a late night confrontation outside a bar escalated into physical violence.

According to reports, the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office filed three misdemeanor counts of simple battery on May 21 tied to the February incident. Prosecutors declined to pursue hate crime enhancements despite allegations and video evidence that LaBeouf used anti-gay slurs during the encounter.

The situation unfolded during Mardi Gras celebrations around 12:45 a.m. on February 17 after police responded to a disturbance at a local bar. Authorities alleged bar staff attempted to remove LaBeouf after he became confrontational, but he refused to leave.

Witness accounts and video from the scene reportedly showed multiple people attempting to restrain the actor before police arrived. Prosecutors allege LaBeouf head butted one man during the altercation, leaving the alleged victim with injuries.

LaBeouf was initially arrested on misdemeanor battery allegations and later released. After additional claims surfaced regarding anti-gay remarks, a judge reportedly increased his bond conditions. He was then required to undergo drug and alcohol testing and rehab participation as part of his release.

The actor later addressed the incident publicly during an interview with YouTuber Andrew Callaghan.

“There’s two, three people I hurt, I’m gonna deal with that,” LaBeouf said. “God bless you guys, that’s my fault, I’m gonna deal with you, that’s on me.”

Still, he pushed back on broader criticism.

“Nah, because it wasn’t a… Bro, I’m not a fighter, bro. These people are clout chasers,” he said. “Who gives a f##k, though? It’s another experience. Jail’ll be another adventure.”

According to published reports, the actor was allegedly involved in a separate disturbance near Le Bon Temps Roule in March. There was no criminal outcome confirmed.