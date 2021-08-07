Shock G To Be Celebrated At Huge Celebration In Oakland

The life of late pioneering rapper Shock G of Digital Underground will be celebrated later this month in a tribute from family and friends in Oakland!

Legendary Digital Underground founder Shock G will be honored later this month during a celebration in Oakland.

According to TMZ, a day long tribute will take place throughout the city on August 21.

The celebration will begin in the morning, when the rapper’s family and friends will take to the streets to feed 2,000 homeless community members.

After the event, a motorcade will ride through Oakland and make its way to City Hall, where Shock G’s Life and legacy will be celebrated.

A variety of speakers will be on hand, and there will also be live music and performances as well.

The night will end with a party at a venue called The New Parish in Oakland, where Digital Underground and Shock G’s music will be in heavy rotation throughout the night.

Last month, to Oakland City Council Members introduced a resolution to declare August 25 Shock G day in the city.

“Shock G’s creative vision and artistic brilliance was instrumental to Digital Underground’s success and an essential part of the historic legacy of Oakland hip-hop, which has achieved national and global significance. August 25th shall henceforth be known as ‘Digital Underground Day’ in the City of Oakland, California, and Shock G shall be paid tribute on this day in 2021,” the resolution said.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Shock G, who was responsible for songs like “The Humpty Dance,” “Same Song,” and more, died at the age of 57 on April 22, 2021 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, alcohol and methamphetamine.