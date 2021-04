Gregory “Shock G” Jacobs, who was also known as his alter-ego Humpty Hump, passed away on April 22. Funeral arrangements for the late Digital Underground rapper are reportedly scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 1.

According to TMZ, Shock G will be laid to rest in Tampa, Florida this weekend. Digital Underground members, such as Ronald “Money-B” Brooks and David “DJ Fuze” Elliot, are expected to be present at the ceremony.

The late 2Pac was one of the most well-known artists to be part of the West Coast Hip Hop collective. A representative for the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation confirmed Pac’s stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, will attend Shock G’s funeral.

Digital Underground made it to radio beginning in the late 1980s. “The Humpty Dance” became the group’s breakout hit with the Shock G-led single reaching #11 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart and #7 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

In addition, Digital Underground found commercial success with tracks like “Doowutchyalike,” “Same Song,” “Kiss You Back,” “No Nose Job,” “The Return of the Crazy One,” and “Oregano Flow.” 2Pac’s Top 20 hit “I Get Around” also featured Shock G and Money-B.

Shock G was found dead in a Tampa hotel room. The cause of death for the 57-year-old, New York-born performer has yet to be revealed. Digital Underground representatives, rap stars, other celebrities, and fans posted condolences for the late recording artist on various social media platforms.

“34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a Hip Hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live Shock G aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!” wrote Digital Underground’s Chopmaster J on Instagram.