Shonda Rhimes Shares Deep Concerns About Hollywood Under Trump’s Presidency

Shonda Rhimes expressed uncertainty about storytelling amid Donald Trump’s second presidency during a revealing conversation with The Hollywood Reporter published this week.

The 55-year-old powerhouse behind TV hits like Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and Bridgerton admitted she finds herself struggling to grasp the current political landscape since Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025.

“I have no idea, and I say that because I feel like up until four months ago or whenever the election was, I had a completely different idea about who America is or was,” Rhimes told the publication. “And now I very much embrace the concept that I don’t know who America is, and that can be okay, but it also makes it hard to tell stories while I’m trying to figure it out – and I am in the phase of trying to figure it out, I think a lot of people are.”

Trump reclaimed the presidency after winning the November 2024 election, swiftly rolling out executive orders that have dramatically reshaped domestic and international policies. Rhimes, whose work frequently tackles complex social and political themes, acknowledged the difficulty of creating narratives during a time when the nation’s identity feels uncertain.

When asked how Hollywood might respond creatively to the current political environment, Rhimes offered a thoughtful reflection on storytelling itself.

“I do believe, when the lights are off, everybody wants a warm campfire story, and when the lights are on, everybody loves a good nightmare. But it’s not a nightmare for a lot of people, do you know what I mean? The lights are off for a lot of people,” she explained.

Rhimes, who earned a Golden Globe for her groundbreaking television work, emphasized her commitment to creating relatable content, regardless of the shifting political climate.

“And I’ve always prided myself on the fact that, like, Grey’s Anatomy is a universal show and we tried to stand in the shoes of anybody and everybody,” she added.