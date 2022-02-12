Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl Party was lit … with high-profile influencers like Jeff Bezos partying alongside many big stars like Drake, Khloe Kardashian, and the Oscar-award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. That is until a shooting left four people injured and police swarming outside of the sexy soiree. Early Saturday morning (February 12th), outside of The Nice […]

Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl Party was lit … with high-profile influencers like Jeff Bezos partying alongside many big stars like Drake, Khloe Kardashian, and the Oscar-award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

That is until a shooting left four people injured and police swarming outside of the sexy soiree.

Early Saturday morning (February 12th), outside of The Nice Guy club, a fight broke out. Little details are known. However, one thing for sure is that Kodak Black was in the mix of the melee.

Around 2:45 AM (PST), Lil Baby stood with Gunna and Kodak Black, taking pictures with fans and smiling. Shortly afterward, the Florida rapper and his crew are seen in a video beating up someone right before five shots were squeezed off, TMZ reports.

A person in a dark jacket, not likely connected to Kodak Black, is seen slumped next to a red car. LAPD says that ten shots were fired. The four people shot are all are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Law enforcement says that the shooter(s) are still at large. Fans took to Twitter to express how they were not surprised that Kodak Black was somehow connected.

Ike Mckris said on Twitter, “the man simply “can’t stay out of trouble.”

“kodak black is always up to some dastardly business,” Twitter user @iaabonambugre wrote.

