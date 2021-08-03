Showtime Renews Lena Waithe’s ‘The Chi’ For A Fifth Season

The coming-of-age story set in a South Side neighborhood will return in 2022.

The Chi will be coming back for a fifth season. An announcement about the Chicago-set drama series being renewed by the Showtime network was made to coincide with the airing of the Season 4 finale on August 1.

“Thank you for being on this ride with us! #TheChi,” wrote Lena Waithe, the show’s creator, on Instagram. Waithe is also credited as an executive producer along with Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Rishi Rajani, and showrunner Justin Hillian.

The Season 4 cast of The Chi included Michael V. Epps, Jacob Latimore, Luke James, Birgundi Baker, Yolonda Ross, Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., and Curtiss Cook.

Power actress La La Anthony, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, ATL actor Jason Weaver, Chicago rapper Vic Mensa, and radio personality Da Brat appeared as recurring characters as well.

“Each season, The Chi’s authentic storytelling resonates more deeply with its devoted and growing audiences,” stated Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine in 2020.

Levine continued, “Lena Waithe together with Justin Hillian explore the joys and the heartbreak of life on the South Side in a way that is unique on television, and we relish the prospect of continuing that exploration with them.”

The Chi reportedly averaged 4.2 million weekly viewers across all platforms. According to Showtime, the program is on pace to become the network’s most-streamed series ever. Season 5 is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

“This show has definitely taken me on a journey. One of learning, healing, and growth,” said Lena Waithe in a 2020 press release covering The Chi‘s fourth season renewal.

The Primetime Emmy Award winner (Master of None) added, “I still can’t believe our numbers are up by double digits! The Chi is a team effort, and I’m grateful to continue this journey with such an amazing group of people.”