Shyne Documentary To Highlight Urbanworld Film Festival

Shyne’s story is more than Diddy-related matters and he’s explore his remarkable transformation at UrbanWorld 2024.

The Urbanworld Film Festival and Innovation Summit will present the powerful documentary The Honorable Shyne as the highlight and finale of the annual event.

The film captures the extraordinary, unusual transformation of Moses “Shyne” Barrow, the Grammy Award-winning artist who from rap star to a respected politician. Barrow’s story will be told in an exclusive Q&A following the screening.

The festival returns to New York City from November 13-17 and will continue a tradition of celebrating diverse voices and unique narratives. HBO will also celebrate 28 years as a founding partner.

Regal Union Square will host screenings from international filmmakers, while the Urbanworld Innovation Summit will kick off the festival on opening day at Lincoln Center’s Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center.

The summit provides a space for creators to explore the changing landscape of digital content delivery, narrative art, and emerging technology.

“We are honored to present films and projects from over 15 countries, reflecting the diversity and depth of human experience,” Karen McMullen, Urbanworld Film Festival director, said.

Additional highlights include the screenings of Albany Road, starring Lynn Whitfield and Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Brand New, Denzel Whitaker’s directorial debut with co-director Yuki Maekawa-Ledbetter. Directors Coodie and Chike will also lead a “Clips and Conversation” session, offering insights into their cultural influence as filmmakers.

The five-day festival offers screenings, discussions, and even live performances. ESPN Films will present a breaking showcase.

For more, go to UrbanWorld: urbanworld.org

Below is the full slate of UrbanWorld 2024:

CONFIRMED PARTNERS:

Founding Partner: HBO

Prestige Partner: Warner Bros. Discovery

Supporting: Comcast NBCUniversal, MoviePass, The New York State Council on the Arts

Industry: Motion Picture Association, Roku, The Handy Foundation, Walt Disney Studios, ESPN Films, Andscape, Hulu, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Amazon MGM Studios

2024 URBANWORLD FILM FESTIVAL SLATE:

SPOTLIGHT FEATURES:

Unstoppable (Amazon MGM Studios) starring Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Mykelti Williamson with Don Cheadle, and Jennifer Lopez

(Amazon MGM Studios) starring Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, Mykelti Williamson with Don Cheadle, and Jennifer Lopez It Was All a Dream , Directed by Dream Hampton, following the early days of hip-hop and featuring Biggie Smalls, Method Man, and Ice-T

, Directed by Dream Hampton, following the early days of hip-hop and featuring Biggie Smalls, Method Man, and Ice-T Breakin’ on the One (ESPN Films)

SHORT FILM HIGHLIGHTS:

Fannie, starring Aunjanue Ellis, re-creating Fannie Lou Hammer’s famous speech

starring Aunjanue Ellis, re-creating Fannie Lou Hammer’s famous speech Criminal , Directed by Robe Imbriano, with a live music performance by the film’s collaborators Stew & Heidi

, Directed by Robe Imbriano, with a live music performance by the film’s collaborators Stew & Heidi It Just Happened , starring Denzel Whitaker, a short comedic film

, starring Denzel Whitaker, a short comedic film The Brown Dog, an animated short featuring the voice talents of the late Michael K. Williams and Steve Buscemi, Directed by Nadia Hallgren and Jamie-James Medina

CLIPS AND CONVERSATION:

Coodie & Chike, award-winning filmmakers, and directors are known for their compelling documentaries and music videos, including the critically acclaimed Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

US NARRATIVE FEATURES:

Albany Road , Director, Michael Swanson

Director, Michael Swanson Freight, Director, J. Alphonse Nicholson

WORLD NARRATIVE FEATURES:

Hello Spring (China) Director, Lanjua Ma

Director, Lanjua Ma The Battle (Brazil) Director, Vera Egito

Director, Vera Egito To a Land Unknown (UK), Director, Mahdi Fleifel

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES:

Family Tree Director, Jennifer MacArthur

Director, Jennifer MacArthur Paint Me a Road Out of Here Director, Catherine Gund

Director, Catherine Gund Singing Back the Buffalo Director, Tasha Hubbard

Director, Tasha Hubbard Songs from the Hole Director, Contessa Gayles

US SHORT NARRATIVE FILMS:

At Night , Director, Zoe Simone

Director, Zoe Simone August & Ebony , Director, Sunyin Zhang

, Director, Sunyin Zhang Bloomed In The Water, Director, Joanne Mony Park

Director, Joanne Mony Park Border Hopper, Director, Nico Casavechia

Director, Nico Casavechia Brand New , Co-Directors, Quincy Ledbetter and Denzel Whitaker

, Co-Directors, Quincy Ledbetter and Denzel Whitaker Chimera , Director, Kryzz Gautier

, Director, Kryzz Gautier Chocolate with Sprinkles , Director, Huriyyah Muhammad

, Director, Huriyyah Muhammad drawn , Director, Claro de los Reyes

, Director, Claro de los Reyes Echoes of Pomegranate , Director, Alex Bijan Zandi

, Director, Alex Bijan Zandi Fannie , Director, Christine Swanson

, Director, Christine Swanson In the Fold , Director, Manuel Del Valle

, Director, Manuel Del Valle It Just Happened Director, Steven Bennett

Director, Steven Bennett Jamila , Director, Julia Freij

, Director, Julia Freij Last Hoorah at G-Baby’s , Director, DeeDee Casmir

, Director, DeeDee Casmir Leave On High , Director, Javier Ortega, Andrew Slane

, Director, Javier Ortega, Andrew Slane Marcel’s Piñat a, Director, Adrian B. Herrera

a, Director, Adrian B. Herrera Nwa (Black) , Director, Hans Augustave

, Director, Hans Augustave Rites of Passage , Director, Grant Housley

, Director, Grant Housley Side Roads , Director, Alvaro Nunez Sechi

, Director, Alvaro Nunez Sechi Tender Thought s, Anndi Jinelle Liggett

s, Anndi Jinelle Liggett Terminally Ill , Director, Chris Cole

, Director, Chris Cole The Adventures of Robin Hood , Director, Monica Moore-Suriyage

, Director, Monica Moore-Suriyage Thomasville , Director, Alex Woodruff

, Director, Alex Woodruff Trending , Director, Felix Martiz

, Director, Felix Martiz When Winter Comes, Director, Yuan Yuan

WORLD SHORT NARRATIVE FILMS:

Dawn Every Day, (Egypt) Director, Amir Youssef

(Egypt) Director, Amir Youssef Doris , (Ghana) Director, Edem Dotse

, (Ghana) Director, Edem Dotse Ebb & Flow , (Lebanon) Director, Nay Tabbara

, (Lebanon) Director, Nay Tabbara F**k Sisterhood, (France) Director, Gael Barboza

(France) Director, Gael Barboza Future is Panorama , (Syrian Arab Republic) Director, Muschirf Shekh Zeyn

, (Syrian Arab Republic) Director, Muschirf Shekh Zeyn If We Met Now , (Canada) Director, Halen King

, (Canada) Director, Halen King My Son Went Quiet, (Canada) Director, Ian Singh Bawa

(Canada) Director, Ian Singh Bawa Son , (Iran) Director, Sama Hosseinpuor

, (Iran) Director, Sama Hosseinpuor The Backway , (UK) Director, Cherno Jagne

(UK) Director, Cherno Jagne The Cascade, (Mexico) Director, Pablo Delgado Sanchez

SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILMS:

A Family Portrait , Queens, Director, Billy Silva

, Queens, Director, Billy Silva A Race in the Sun , Director, K. Nicole Mills

, Director, K. Nicole Mills Betye Saar: Drifting Toward Twilight , Director, Kyle Provencio Reingold

, Director, Kyle Provencio Reingold Complexion , Director, Toko Shiki

, Director, Toko Shiki Criminal , Director, Robe Imbriano

, Director, Robe Imbriano El Regresso (The Return) Director, Samantha Ramirez

Director, Samantha Ramirez Fenice , Director, Sterling Hampton IV

, Director, Sterling Hampton IV Forget-Me-Not , Director, Tamika R. Guyishard

, Director, Tamika R. Guyishard Simi , Director, Maria Mayo

, Director, Maria Mayo The Afro Mexpats , Director, Ebony Marie Bailey

, Director, Ebony Marie Bailey The Archive: Queer Nigerians , Director, Simisolaoluwa Akande

, Director, Simisolaoluwa Akande The Can Mas Eshtete , Director, Laura Chechoway

, Director, Laura Chechoway What Were You Meant Fo r, Director, Kevin Anthony Brooks

r, Director, Kevin Anthony Brooks When There Are No Words, Director, Gabriella Canal

ANIMATION:

Baigal Nuur – Lake Baikal , Director, Alisi Telengut

, Director, Alisi Telengut Dodo , Director, Yi Luo

, Director, Yi Luo Pacemaker , Directors, Brian Vincent Rhodes, Christopher Lennertz

, Directors, Brian Vincent Rhodes, Christopher Lennertz Tehran is Ours , Director, Hamideh Azimi

, Director, Hamideh Azimi The Brown Dog, Director, Nadia Hallgren, Jamie-James Median

YOUNG CREATORS:

Ayo , Check Up! Director, Natan Xia

, Director, Natan Xia Frog Jumping, Director, Ian Linn

Director, Ian Linn Goodbye Train Director, Chioma Ejimofo

Director, Chioma Ejimofo Moon in the Water , Director, Jingwen Fang

, Director, Jingwen Fang Primero, Sueño Director, Andrés Lira

Director, Andrés Lira Sunday in August, Director, Troy Charbonnet

SCREENPLAYS: