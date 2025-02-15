SIGNS: Ex-NCAA Basketball Player Arrested Over Allegedly Shooting Mom & Hiding Body At Home

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Eric Cobb’s mother was reportedly attempting to get medication her son needed days before the deadly shooting.

Former University of South Carolina and University Of Connecticut (UConn) basketball player Eric Cobb was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing his mother, Erika Winford, at her Jacksonville home.

Authorities responded to what they described as a “disturbing scene” on Monday (February 10), where they found the 51-year-old woman unresponsive, wrapped in a blanket and towels in the backyard. Cobb, 28, was taken into custody as he attempted to leave the residence.

Jail records indicate he has been charged with second-degree murder and was denied bond. The former college athlete, once a highly regarded prospect, had a troubled past that included legal issues.

UConn Ex Basketball Star Eric Cobb arrested after he Murder his own Mother 👩 pic.twitter.com/qJZekDBwIF — BigmanshaneNews (@BIGMANSHANE1) February 12, 2025

According to WBTV 3 Jacksonville, Cobb was dismissed from the South Carolina Gamecocks basketball team in 2015 after being arrested for allegedly shooting at a car with a BB gun. He later played at Chipola College in Florida before transferring to the University of Connecticut, where he struggled to find consistent playing time. More recently, in October 2023, he was arrested for assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

As details emerge, it is becoming clear that warning signs of Cobb’s mental instability preceded the tragic killing. Police reports indicate that just days before her death, Winford confided in friends that she was afraid of her son, describing him as “possessed” and in desperate need of medication she could not afford. One relative disclosed that Cobb suffered from schizophrenia, and in late 2022, police found him homeless and lying outside an apartment complex.

Cobb had been living with his mother and brother, Terrick Cobb, until about six weeks ago when Terrick moved out following an incident in which Cobb allegedly cursed out Winford. Friends reported that Winford had been hesitant to return home, with one saying she “feared her son.”

On Sunday evening, neighbors recalled hearing six to seven gunshots between 7 and 8 p.m., but no one contacted authorities. The next morning, a friend who had spent Sunday with Winford attempted to reach her by phone but received no response. Concerned, he drove to the home, where he discovered blood near the back door and a pile of blankets in the backyard. After alerting another friend, they returned to the house and found a foot sticking out from under the blankets, leading to the grim discovery of Winford’s body.

Investigators found evidence of an attempt to clean up the crime scene inside the house, including bloodstains on a stand-alone freezer and bullet depressions in the hallway. A search of the trash can outside revealed 14 spent 9 mm shell casings inside a garbage bag.

Cobb remains in custody as police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.