Silk Sonic & Spotify Present “The Silk Room” Album Listening Party (PHOTOS)

Janelle Monáe, Ella Mai, Ty Dolla $ign, and others were at the intimate event.

The R&B super-duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak released their highly-anticipated collaborative album An Evening with Silk Sonic today (November 12). Collectively known as Silk Sonic, the pair united for the 9-track effort.

In addition, Spotify hosted an exclusive listening party for An Evening with Silk Sonic. The invite-only “The Silk Room” event took place at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and The Hooligans band performed the Silk Sonic tracks “Leave the Door Open,” “Fly as Me,” “777,” and “Smokin Out the Window.” They also covered classics such as Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long,” Kevin Lyttle’s “Turn Me On,” and The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.”

Janelle Monáe, Ella Mai, Ty Dolla $ign, Yvonne Orji, Elaine Welteroth, Charlie Puth, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and Shaun Ross were among the guests in attendance. The 70s-theme party also featured disco balls and roller-skating dancers.