Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead At 56

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56, according to a statement from her family. Read more.

Sinéad O’Connor has passed away at the age of 56.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer’s family announced her death in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they said. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The news of the hitmaker’s passing comes a year after her son Shane took his life at 17 in January 2022 after escaping a hospital while he was on suicide watch.

At the time of her death, the Irish singer was thought to be spending time between County Roscommon and London.

Sinéad O’Connor, who changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat in 2018 when she converted to Islam, shot to stardom in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s#### “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which was named the #1 world single of that year at the Billboard Music Awards.

Sinéad, who recorded with a diverse group of artists, including MC Lyte, released 10 studio albums and was nominated for seven Grammys over the course of her career. She won the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Performance for her most successful album, I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

Sinéad is survived by her three children, Jake, 36, Roisin, 27, and Yeshua, 16. No further details about her death have been disclosed.