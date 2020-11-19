(AllHipHop News)
Singer Bobby Brown has lost another child in a tragic twist of fate. Bobby Brown, Jr. died suddenly Wednesday, according to published reports.
The 28-year-old was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday. Early reports do not suggest he was murdered.
Bobby Brown, Jr., the child of Kim Ward and Bobby Brown, a relationship the elder engaged in prior to marrying R&B superstar Whitney Houston. Junior was one of Bobby Brown’s seven kids, according to a TMZ report. He briefly appeared on the reality show being Robbie Brown, which aired on the Bravo network.
The sad death marks Harkins to a similar tragedy with Bobby Kristina who died at the age of 22 when she was found dead in the bathtub. Her passing was reminiscent of her mothers who died Amir three years earlier from a drug overdose in the Beverly Hills to hotel.