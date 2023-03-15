Singer Bobby Caldwell Transitions At 71

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The mourns one of the Hip-Hop’s most sampled artist.

R&B great and blue-eyed soul singer Bobby Caldwell has transitioned, leaving a legacy in music for all to cherish.

The chart-topper, whose biggest hit was “What You Won’t Do For Love” died at the age of 71, after being sick for several years.

His music was especially appreciated in the Hip-Hop world.

Rapper Tupac Shakur sampled “What You Won’t Do For Love” twice. Once in 1996 “Heaven Ain’t Hard 2 Find” and “Do for Love” in 1997.

Common also flipped his song, “Open Your Eyes” in his hit song, “The Light” that debuted on the charts in 2000.

His song, “Carry On” was sampled by Lil Nas X on a song with the same title and A$AP Rocky on “Better Things.”

Hundreds of artists have sampled or covered his music over the years, cementing his music as an integral piece in the life soundtrack of multiple generations.

His spokesperson said he died on Tuesday, March 14 in his New Jersey home.

Fans took to social to express their sympathies.

“RIP Bobby Caldwell. Wrote one of my favorite songs ever! 💔”

“So sorry, but I will be thinking of what joy he left us, when that song comes on, and I just have to play the flute with it.”

“RIP to my favorite artist I cannot believe @bobbycaldwell is gone!!!!! I love him and his music I’m absolutely sick in work!!!”

AllHipHop.com sends our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and millions of fans all over the world.