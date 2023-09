No specific cause of death was disclosed aside from the mention of having a “long battle.”

Singer Irish Grinstead—a member of the R&B group 702— has died. Grinstead’s sister and fellow group member, Lemisha Grinstead, announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday (September 16).

“It is with great sadness that I have to let you know that my beautiful sister and friend has passed away this evening,” she wrote. “She has had a long battle and she is finally at peace. That girl was as bright as the stars! She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

702 member Kameelah Williams also shared her sorrow on Instagram, writing, “I struggled with this post because to me this isn’t real. There’s a lot I want to say, but there’s no way to say what your heart hasn’t fully accepted. It’s hard to acknowledge this is even happening. I know you’re feeling better now and hugging your twin Orish which makes me smile c## [sic] I know how much you missed her.”

702 released its debut album, No Doubt, in 1996. The project sold more than 500,000 copies, earning the group a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The trio released their most famous 702 song called “Where My Girls At?” in 1999. Williams ultimately distanced herself from the Grinstead sisters after the release of that album and was replaced by Cree La’More, a solo singer.

The newly organized lineup then released a single called “Pootie Tangin'” for the Pootie Tang soundtrack before Williams returned to the group. 702 followed up with the album Star, which contained the single “I Still Love You.” The group broke up in 2006. Orish Grinstead—who was Irish’s twin and one of the founding members of the group—died in April 2008 at 27 years old.