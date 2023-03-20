Ms. Lauryn Hill Visited The Motown Museum

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fans commented on how lovely she looked on the visit.

The people of Detroit had a rare Ms. Lauryn Hill sighting, as the rapper, singer, and songwriter extraordinaire made her way to visit the Motown Museum over the weekend.

The cultural institution took to social media to celebrate her visit, tweeting, “American singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actress @MsLaurynHill visited Motown Museum on a private tour with her family. They loved the experience and were all very thankful for the amazing tour!”

American singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer and actress @MsLaurynHill visited Motown Museum on a private tour with her family. They loved the experience and were all very thankful for the amazing tour! pic.twitter.com/SNqFR1eCJe — Motown Museum (@Motown_Museum) March 19, 2023

Fans celebrated her in the comments of the post.

One said, “What a beautiful outfit Ms. Hill chose for this event. The Miseducation album was a HUGE part of my young life,” adding that the artist is “Still play it on reg rotation playlist with Joni Mitchell, Shirley Horn, Rickie Lee Jones, Stevie Wonder, Richie Havens, Missy Elliott, Laura Nyro, Aretha, and Irma T.”

Another fan replied to the first comment, saying, Ms. Hill has always been fly.

“Lauryn has always had style, even back when she was with the Fugees. I would love for her to get back into music again, but I know she’s had so many scarring experiences,” the person declared.

Ms. Hill’s first hit from her classic debut album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” was “Doo Wop,” a ditty that paid homage to the good oldies pumped out of music hubs like the Motor City.

The Motown Museum aka the Home of Hitsville was founded in 1985 by Berry Gordy.

It sits on the original site where so many of the songs that changed R&B, Pop and Rock and Roll were made.

The reason it was called Hitsville is that at a certain point in time, with artists like Diana Ross and the Supreme, Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, and more … they label produced all the hits that not only made people dance but played a huge part in the cultural desegregation of America.

The museum is located on Berry Gordy Jr. Boulevard/ 2648 W. Grand Blvd. and works to preserve, promote, and celebrate the authentic Motown Story as a platform for others to flourish as thinkers, creators, neighbors, and entrepreneurs.