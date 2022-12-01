Mariah Carey Offering Lucky Fans To Have Cocktails At Her Apartment This Holiday Season

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

If you have ever wanted to sip cocktails with Mariah Carey in her lush NYC apartment, now is your chance!

Mariah Carey is offering fans the chance to enjoy cocktail hour at her New York City apartment this Christmas.

The superstar has partnered with Booking.com to launch Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience, which includes a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel, this December.

In addition, Mariah has curated an epic itinerary for the lucky guests, with the tour including visits to holiday attractions around the Big Apple, culminating in cocktails and a Christmas card photoshoot at a private space in her stunning penthouse property.

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year,” the Believe hitmaker shared. “For one time only, I’m giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel.”

The experience is bookable on a first-come, first-served basis via the travel website starting on December 19th.

Fans need to be able to travel between December 16-19th.

And the getaway is priced at $20.19 – in honor of the year Mariah’s festive classic “All I Want for Christmas is You” first reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.